The best serveware can be yours at Shopwise

Filipinos are known as some of the most hospitable people in the world, and it’s even become a culture to keep the best dinnerware in a cupboard, only to be used for special occasions with guests.

Yet, this tradition doesn’t have to mean daily plates and utensils can’t be extraordinary.

Entertain in style with the Thomas by Rosenthal’s So Clear Serveware & Storage collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

With borosilicate glass manufactured in France and classic yet sophisticated designs, the set is a wonderful addition to any home—stylish to make every day special, while durable to endure daily use.

The items in the collection can withstand extreme temperatures, from as hot as 300°C and as freezing as -40°C. They are also dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe.

Have your very own Thomas by Rosenthal So Clear collection at prices up to 60% off when you shop at Shopwise until September 30.

Every P300 purchase is equivalent to one (1) stamp with a bonus stamp when buying a minimum of P100 worth of participating products from Tide, Del, Baygon, Champion, Scotch-Brite, Huggies Dry Pants, and Glade, included on the same receipt.

Collect twelve (12) stamps, and choose from a mixing bowl, storage, or roaster with a minimum cash out.

Experience the good life one can afford at Shopwise located along N. Bacalso Avenue, Basak San Nicolas.

It is open daily from 8 AM to 10 PM with convenient and spacious basement parking available.

For updates and promotions, visit www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters, @Shopwise_ph on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.shopwise.com.ph.