Search for article

The Metro presents Metro Savers

SHARES:

11:08 AM September 4th, 2017

Recommended
By: PR, September 4th, 2017 11:08 AM

EVER get tired of wondering where to find affordable alternatives to the items that you want? Look no further because the Metro just keeps getting better! Metro offers you, Metro Savers! From home, beauty, pet grooming, stationary, DIY items, accessories, party accessories and so much more! All these at affordable prices of P49, P69, and P99.

Small things, big value. There is something for the whole family.
So what are you waiting for? Go to your nearest Metro store now and check out Metro Savers!

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

TAGS: Metro Savers
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
386 COPS DISMISSED
386 COPS DISMISSED
September 1st, 2017
‘I was a hitman’
‘I was a hitman’
September 2nd, 2017
A new brand of hot spice
A new brand of hot spice
September 2nd, 2017
Tuburan councilor’s son nabbed
September 3rd, 2017