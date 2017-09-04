SM Global Pinoy, DHL: discounts for shipments abroad

GOOD news to all SM Global Pinoy cardholders! Enjoy 15% discount on your shipment across 220 countries and territories when you present your SM Global Pinoy card to DHL Express.

DHL Express transports urgent documents and goods reliably and on time from door-to-door in more than 220 countries and territories, and operates the most comprehensive global express network.

Aside from SM Global Pinoy cards, SM Advantage, SM Prestige, BDO Rewards, and E-Plus cardholders can also shop, dine, and earn rewards at over 500 participating stores across all SM malls nationwide.

This is part of the SM Supermalls Follow the Yellow Dot show card privilege program for the existing 12 million SM loyalty cardholders that offers exclusive discounts and freebies from fashion, to beauty, to delicious dining, as well as exciting lifestyle offers.

For more information, visit dhl.com.ph or call 24-hour Cebu Customer Hotline at 341-7400. You may also visit Global Pinoy Center at the 3rd level SM City Cebu, 2nd level of SM City Consolacion, and SM Seaside City Cebu.