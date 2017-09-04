Lapu-Lapu City organizes first youth congress

IN line with its thrust to promote a healthier and a more progressive city, the city of Lapu-Lapu held the first Lapu-Lapu City Youth Congress 2017 last July 29 at Gaisano Mactan Island Mall Convention Center, gathering over 400 multi-sectoral youth leaders and members.

With the theme “Kabataang Oponganon: Rebranding Youth Leaders Towards Societal Change”, the congress aims to recognize the participation of the youth in nation-building. Students, young professionals, religious sectors, and various youth organizations attended the congress.

Along with the city’s boom in tourism and business, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza encouraged the youth to be more involved in order for them to bring about change for the betterment of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am hoping that our beloved city will not only be adorned with beautiful buildings and resorts and state-of-the-art facilities but most importantly, with empowered youths that will translate to becoming responsible youth leaders of the society,” Mayor Radaza said in her speech.

During the congress, the Philippine Youth Development Plan 2017-2022 was discussed, followed by plenary sessions talking about the Role of the Youth in Nation-Building, Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015, Implementing Rules and Regulations, Highly Urbanized City Youth Development Office, and YOUth in Good Governance and Kabataan Para sa Pagbabago Movement for Change. Discussions about Youth Participation in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management—Climate Change Adaptation, Anti-Discrimination/Sexual Orientation, and Gender Identity or Expression, and Barkada Kontra Droga Progam were also tackled.

The congress was headed by the Federation of Youth Organizations of Barangay Basak and the Youth Affairs Office of Lapu-Lapu City.