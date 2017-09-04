2nd Visayas SME Business Expo introduces business startup ideas

ASPIRING entrepreneurs in Cebu visited the 2nd Visayas SME Business Expo (VISSME) on August 4, 5 & 6 at the Cebu Trade Hall, SM City Cebu for up-to-date and efficient ideas for starting a business.

Among the industries showcased in the expo were franchising, retailing, dealership and multi-level marketing.

It involved products and services such as insurance, logistics solutions, food carts, organic products and financial services.

Visitors of the expo also learned how each business works through the briefing sessions conducted by the exhibitors.

Existing business owners also connected with different business solutions agencies such as internet providers, recruitment agencies, financial firms, logistics solutions and software solutions.

HappyWebs, a Filipino-owned business solutions provider, offers website development services at different affordable packages with one-year hosting and 24/7 Cyber Security Team Monitoring.

Other eye-catching exhibitors include ExpressPay, ValuePeso Inc., LG, and GoodKredit.

More events for linking to relevant business opportunities are in store for present and future entrepreneurs. For updates, you may visit www.visayassmebusinessexpo.com.