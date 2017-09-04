CookFest 2017: Clash of culinary masterpieces

SOUTH Town Centre recently held its first culinary competition entitled CookFest 2017.

In partnership with CDO Funtastyk young pork tocino, South Town Centre hosted a culinary showdown between the third and fourth-year Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management students of Talisay City College and grade 12 students of Asian College of Technology Senior High School.

Two teams from each school pitted against each other in a bid to win the five contest categories namely Table Setting, Welcome Lay, Welcome Drink, Dessert and Main Course.

The contestants’ creativity was on full show on their beautifully laid out table for the table setting category, while they also exhibited their meticulously designed welcome lay.

The judges meanwhile had their palates tickled after taste testing the different non-alcoholic welcome drinks prepared for by the four competing teams.

Shortly after, it was time to delight and satisfy the sweet tooth through the delectable desserts made by the contestants.

As a finale, they then served their main course with CDO Funtastyk young pork tocino being the main ingredient.

After an evening of healthy competition, Talisay City College third and fourth-year students bagged the 1st and 2nd place respectively while ACT Senior high school grade 12 won the 3rd place and ACT Grade 12 HE placed 4th.