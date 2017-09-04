The Mind Museum’s Science Circus is in town

AYALA Center Cebu brings to town The Mind Museum’s latest traveling exhibition, the “Science Circus: Step Right Up!” Enter a world of illusion with an engaging and enjoyable showcase of everyday experiences.

Ongoing until September 11, it is composed of three interactive areas filled with different activities that challenge the mind and test the senses.

Be amazed at Ring One: Deception Perception where colors, lines, wheels and more are put together to create exhibits that are bound to dazzle the guests.

Ring Two: Pieces of Engineering is made for the future engineers. Sizes and shapes are brought together for kids who love to create and build.

While at Ring Three: Ring for Masters, the kids’ problem-solving skills and mental abilities will be put to test with complex puzzles and patterns.

Entry passes can be bought at the Concierge near Fred Perry & Vero Moda at P 100 each for children and adults. The ticket holder will be allowed to choose from any one of the hourly schedules from 10:30 AM to 7:30 PM on a first come first served basis and will have access to all exhibit areas for one hour. Kids must be at least 3 years old and should be accompanied by an adult.

Indulge in this interactive, enriching and entertaining educational experience at Ayala Center Cebu, the region's premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.