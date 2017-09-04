Rulls’ Festival of Gadgets to kick off in Cebu

MOBILE phone retailer Rulls Cellphone and Accessories Inc. is set to organize a fest for the gadget-savvy Cebuanos, the Festival of Gadgets on September 8- 10 at The Event Center, SM City Cebu (Foodcourt area).

Rulls have prepared various activities for the said event wherein they will be giving out prizes and giveaways for those who will come and for those who will avail of their products.

“Organizing this event has been our long-time dream. We have prepared games and promos like our 0% installment program for our customers,” said Rulls Corporate Officer Elon Cabuguas.

A known mobile phone retailer in the Philippines, Rulls Cellphone and Accessories Inc. offers some of the best mobile phone brands in the market such as Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Huawei, and Asus. In Cebu, they have branches in SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, Gaisano Grand Mall Toledo, Gaisano Grand Mall Carcar, Super Metro Mambaling, Metro Gaisano Colon, SM City Consolacion, Gaisano Grand Mall Liloan, Gaisano Grand Mall Mactan, SM Seaside City Cebu, and Super Metro Pajo.