Mendero Medical Center opens Mitsumi-Generali Ward

The Mitsumi-Generali ward is an 8-bed ward that would solely cater to Mitsumi employees and their dependents.

Having been partners for three years, Mendero Medical Center and Cebu Mitsumi, Inc. wanted to extend their partnership by providing quality medical care to the employees of Mitusmi in Danao.

Along with the new ward, the Mitsumi employees can also avail of discounts, special rates and preferential treatment.

Generali Life, being one of the top insurance companies, would also want to expand their network by hooking up with the best and most effective medical care providers.

After three years of operations, Mendero Medical Center is still looking forward to more partnerships with other companies so they can work hand in hand to make life better for the common good.

Through the years, the hospital has been making baby steps in achieving their goals.

“We are committed to bringing the highest level of healthcare. With every new addition to our hospital, we’re building up a one-stop shop that delivers all the health care needs for the people of Northern Cebu,” said Dr. Samuel Mendero III, MD MBA.

The newly opened ward is located at the third floor of the Mendero Medical Center which is located in Pitogo, Consolacion, Cebu.