Korean national nabbed for estafa, qualified theft

A 42 year-old Korean national was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) on Friday.

The suspect, Park Jung Kwan, was arrested for qualified theft and syndicated estafa after numerous complaints were made against him.

NBI-7 regional director Patricio Bernales said some of the complainants were Koreans.

He said they are still determining the amount of money Park accumulated through estafa.

“But it’s quite a lot due to the numerous complaints,” Bernales explained.

Park is now under the custody of the NBI – 7.