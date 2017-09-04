Capitol employees commended

Four employees of the provincial government were commended for turning over lost cash of various amounts to security personnel.

Jon Kristofer de Paula of the vice governor’s office turned over P10,000 to a security guard of a bank in Fuente Osmeña that was erroneously dispensed by the ATM.

Administrative aide Jessa Reusora of the ITAX-Office of the provincial accountant, turned over P400 that she found at the executive building lobby.

Josue Villabas, a watchman of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center, returned P620 that he found near the flagpole inside the Capitol compound.

Security guard Christopher Castro, meanwhile, turned over the P1,540 found by administrative aides Eleuterio Cabardo II and Sheryll Patagani.

The employees were given certificates for their ‘commendable integrity and honesty’ during the flag ceremony at the Capitol on Monday morning.