Kiko brings light rain in PH

A low pressure area spotted in Casiguran, Aurora has now developed into a tropical depression Monday afternoon.

The state weather bureau Pagasa said the tropical depression they named “Kiko” packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Based on Pagasa’s 5 PM Monday weather bulletin, Kiko was last spotted at 530 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora province and will be moving 230 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan tomorrow.

It is foreseen to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains with thunderstorms in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

Pagasa also warned of flash flood in low-lying areas and landslides over mountainous areas in northeast Luzon.

Pagasa also issued warnings of light to moderate rains with thunderstorms over Cebu province and the rest of Visayas.

Metro Cebu will experience an average temperature of 26 to 32 degree Celsius until 6 pm on Tuesday.

A tropical cyclone warning signal may be raised in Babuyan Group of Islands and Northern Cagayan on Monday night.

Kiko is foreseen to move outside of the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday afternoon.