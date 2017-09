DRUG charges have been filed against two female minors who were caught selling shabu in Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City.

The two 16-year old girls were caught in a buy-bust operation on August 21.

The minor suspects yielded more than five grams of shabu during the operation.

The suspects are now detained in Cebu City jail after they were found to have ‘acted with discernment, with deliberate intent, and without authority of the law.’