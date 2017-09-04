Cebu City’s 7th most wanted nabbed

THE TOP seven most wanted person of Cebu City was arrested after ten years in hiding.

Dexter Romeo, 37, was arrested by the Intelligence Group of Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) on Sunday, September 3.

Romeo was transferred to the custody of Cebu City Police on Monday morning.

According to Deputy City Director for Operations Police Supt. Emelie Santos, Romeo fled to Mindanao two days after he allegedly killed an Alpha Kappa Rho member, Carlos Colina, at the height of fraternity rivalries on March 11, 2007.

Romeo was a member of Tau Gamma Phi but said that he had not made any communication with his fraternity brothers after the incident.

Romeo denied that he was hiding, saying that he was working as a security guard in a bank in Iligan City prior to his arrest.

He added that he did not know that a case was filed against him but admitted that he killed Colina for self defense.

Romeo had a bounty of P135,000.