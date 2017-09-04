Search for article

Korean national arrested for theft

SHARES:

11:13 PM September 4th, 2017

Recommended
By: Intern, September 4th, 2017 11:13 PM

park Jung Kwan answer question the media regarding the syndicated estafa and qualified thief case after his arrest by NBI while NBI Acting Regional Director Patricio Bernales Jr listen. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

A Korean national, wanted for multiple counts of qualified theft and syndicated estafa, finally fell in the hands of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) after evading authorities for three years.

Park Jung Kwan, 46 years old, was arrested inside a hotel room in Cebu City where he stayed last Friday, September 1.

The Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 7 had issued an arrest warrant against Jung Kwan, his elder brother Park Jung Ho and some Filipino cohorts.

NBI-7 Director Atty. Patricio Bernales Jr. said that the Filipino associates of the Park brothers had already been arrested earlier while authorities were still looking for the whereabouts of the older Park.

Bernales said that the complainants in the brothers’ cases are mostly Korean nationals. There were no other details of the case disclosed except that the Park brothers have reportedly been staying in the Philippines for eight years and allegedly run a hotel in Lapu-Lapu City without permit.

Jung Kwan claimed that the case stemmed from a simple conflict with one of the complainants whom he identified as Cho Yung Kwson.

Jung Kwan said that he will file a petition for bail.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
386 COPS DISMISSED
386 COPS DISMISSED
September 1st, 2017
Hitman says he was a ‘hero’
Hitman says he was a ‘hero’
September 3rd, 2017
‘I was a hitman’
‘I was a hitman’
September 2nd, 2017
A new brand of hot spice
A new brand of hot spice
September 2nd, 2017