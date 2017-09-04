Ruiz leaves PDEA for Customs post

A long-time career officer of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) will serve as acting regional director to replace outgoing PDEA Chief Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

Lawyer Ana Lynn O. Hernandez will serve as acting PDEA chief starting today, September 5, until September 11.

By then, Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, PDEA director general, will have appointed a permanent regional PDEA chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruiz said he is confident that his successor would continue his programs with PDEA. “We as directors come and go, but that doesn’t mean that the agency can’t do its function,” Ruiz said.

The outgoing PDEA-7 director will also assume his new position as chief of the Enforcement and Security Services (ESS) of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) today.

Ruiz served as regional director of PDEA-7 for more than a year.

“I think I have shown the Cebuanos that I have done my job heartily. And I am proud that I have never involved myself in any form of corruption,” Ruiz said in an interview yesterday as he was vacating his office.

Despite his assignment in Manila, which means being away from his family in Cebu, Ruiz said he is thankful to former PDEA director general and new Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña who appointed him in his new position.

Ruiz said he won’t yield to the rampant corruption in the agency where he is moving, following Lapeña’s lead.

“I have never seen any other leader as honest and ethical as Commissioner Lapeña, and this inspired me to take this challenge despite being away from my family. I have 100 percent loyalty to the commissioner,” Lapeña said.

Ruiz said his mission is to ensure that no contraband, especially illegal drugs, can enter and leave the ports in the Philippines.

As ESS chief, Ruiz will be responsible for the Bureau of Customs’ Water Patrol Division and security in ports.

Aside from Ruiz, Lapeña also appointed two other PDEA directors to move with him in the BOC.

Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said she hopes the next PDEA regional director can be as effective or better than Ruiz.