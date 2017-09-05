Search for article

Teenage girls rescued from hazing

SHARES:

By:

@cebudailynews

09:25 AM September 5th, 2017

Recommended
By: Rene Alima, September 5th, 2017 09:25 AM

Google Map

Two night high school girls were rescued by police from a hazing activity by fraternity leaders and members in Sitio Pandayan, Barangay Poblacion in Consolacion town northern Cebu at past 11 PM Monday, Sept. 4.

A certain Jevy Siacor Esoto, one of the leaders of the Alpha Kappa Rho Fraternity (Akrho), was arrested after a resident in the area called police after witnessing the hazing activity.

PO1 James Michael Borres of the Consolacion police said some of the fraternity members escaped.

The rescued teenage girls are now under the custody of the municipal social welfare office.

Esoto is detained at the Consolacion precinct pending the filing of charges against him.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
Hitman says he was a ‘hero’
Hitman says he was a ‘hero’
September 3rd, 2017
386 COPS DISMISSED
386 COPS DISMISSED
September 1st, 2017