Teenage girls rescued from hazing

Two night high school girls were rescued by police from a hazing activity by fraternity leaders and members in Sitio Pandayan, Barangay Poblacion in Consolacion town northern Cebu at past 11 PM Monday, Sept. 4.

A certain Jevy Siacor Esoto, one of the leaders of the Alpha Kappa Rho Fraternity (Akrho), was arrested after a resident in the area called police after witnessing the hazing activity.

PO1 James Michael Borres of the Consolacion police said some of the fraternity members escaped.

The rescued teenage girls are now under the custody of the municipal social welfare office.

Esoto is detained at the Consolacion precinct pending the filing of charges against him.