‘Die Beautiful’ wins big; Cebuano gets screenwriter award

“DIE Beautiful” took home the lion’s share of awards, including Movie of the Year at the 33rd Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies 2017 last Sunday, while seasoned actresses Vilma Santos and Nora Aunor tied for the Movie Actress of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, a young Cebuano filmmaker received the Indie Screen Writer of the Year award.

Fatrick Tabada, 24, from Barangay Pasil, Cebu City was recognized for his work on the hilarious Cebuano film titled, “Patay na si Hesus.”

Tabada said that he was very happy and that he did not expect that aside from Cebuanos, Manila viewers were able to get the “Bisaya” humor of the movies.

“Hopefully more producers ang mosugal ug produce og more Bisaya films,” he told Cebu Daily News. “Patay na si Hesus” was one of the official entries during last month’s Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP). The film was topbilled by Jaclyn Jose, Chai Fonacier, Melde Montañez, and Vincent Viado.

Directed by Victor Villanueva, “Patay na si Hesus” is a story of a family on a road trip to Dumaguete City to attend their father’s wake. After “Patay na si Hesus,” Tabada is currently writing and directing his first directional debut.

“I’m co-directing this with Rae Red (writer of “Birdshot”). Eighty percent of the script is set in Cebu. Actually, bag-o lang mi nahuman og shoot pag September,” Tabada added.

Topbilled by Gloria Diaz and Elizabeth Oropesa, this film will be for the Cinema One Originals.

LIST OF WINNERS: (Source: ABS-CBN)

Movie Actress of the Year: Vilma Santos for “Everything About Her” and Nora Aunor for “Kabisera”

Movie Actor of the Year: Daniel Padilla for “Barcelona: A Love Untold”

Movie Supporting Actor of The Year: Xian Lim for “Everything About Her”

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year: Anna Capri for “Laut”

New Movie Actor of the Year: Joshua Garcia for “Vince, Kath & James”

New Movie Actress of The Year: Hasmine Killip for “Pamilya Ordinaryo”

Child Performer of the Year: Rhed Bustamante for “Seklusyon”

Movie Director of the Year: Jun Robles Lana for “Die Beautiful”

Movie of the Year: “Die Beautiful”

Movie Story Scorer of the Year: “Everything About Her”

Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: “Seklusyon”

Movie Original Theme Song of the Year: “Imagine You and Me”

Movie Production Designer of the Year: “Seklusyon”

Movie Cinematographer of the Year: “Die Beautiful”

Movie Editor of the Year: “Die Beautiful”

Movie Screenwriter of the Year: “Die Beautiful”

Indie Movie Director of the Year: Eduardo Roy for “Pamilya Ordinaryo”

Indie Movie of the Year: “Pamilya Ordinaryo”

Indie Movie Theme Song of the Year: “Pauwi Na”

Indie Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: “Kusina”

Indie Movie Original Theme Song of The Year: “Panata”

Indie Movie Production of the Year: “Hapis at Himagsik ni Hermano Puli”

Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year: “Sakaling Di Makarating”

Indie Movie Editor of The Year: “Pamilya Ordinaryo”

Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year: “Patay Na Si Hesus”

Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod Ng Kamera – Joel Lamangan

Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award: Pen Medina

Darling of the Press: Luis Manzano

Movie Love Team of the Year: KathNiel