PRO-7 wary of shame campaign

THE Police Regional Office (PRO-7) welcomed the initiative of Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City to help them in their war against illegal drugs.

But Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 chief, said the shame campaign should stop if it violates human rights.

“I know CHR is already looking into this. We will wait final report and if they find this is negative procedure then we will direct Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, (Lapu-Lapu City police chief) to stop and look for some other initiative in our fight against illegal drugs,” Espino said.