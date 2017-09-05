Four drug suspects nabbed in Danao

FOUR suspected drug pushers were arrested in a series of anti-drug operations in Danao City on Monday afternoon.

Jerry Magan was arrested in his home at Sitio Cambiohan, Barangay Poblacion past 4 pm.

PO2 Tomas Redan Perez of the Danao City police said Magan yielded P5,300 worth of shabu and three unlicensed firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magan’s cohort, Roland Yangan, escaped.

Three other suspects identified as Roger Miyaw, Alesandro Mangas and Christian Fernandez were arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Tuburan Sur at past 5 pm.

Police seized seven sachets of shabu worth more than P7,000 from Miyaw. Mangas and Alejandrino yielded 41 sachets of shabu.

All suspects are now detained at the Danao City police precinct.