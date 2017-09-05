Tumulak disagrees with shame campaign

CEBU City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the shame campaign initiated by Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City is ineffective and cannot be replicated in Cebu City.

Tumulak, also concurrent deputy mayor on police matters, said instead of labeling houses as drug dens, local government officials should conduct anti-drug operations against the identified households.

He said the shame campaign is a ‘failure’ on the part of Barangay Pajo officials since it only showed that they were unable to deal with the presence of the drug dens.