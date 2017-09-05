Search for article

Tumulak disagrees with shame campaign

By:

@santinoCDN

06:18 PM September 5th, 2017

By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, September 5th, 2017 06:18 PM

Cebu City councilor Dave Tumulak (CDN PHOTO/JOSE SANTINO BUNACHITA)

CEBU City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the shame campaign initiated by Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City is ineffective and cannot be replicated in Cebu City.

Tumulak, also concurrent deputy mayor on police matters, said instead of labeling houses as drug dens, local government officials should conduct anti-drug operations against the identified households.

He said the shame campaign is a ‘failure’ on the part of Barangay Pajo officials since it only showed that they were unable to deal with the presence of the drug dens.

