‘Replace guards, not wardens’

CPDRC ISSUES

Relieve all jail guards in the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) instead of replacing the jail wardens.”

Cebu Provincial Board Member Sun Shimura said this when asked how to stop the entry of contraband at the provincial jail.

Replacing the wardens would not change the game in the CPDRC since the ones, who are likely to have direct contact with the inmates, who would smuggle contraband, are the jail guards, said Shimura, who is also the chairman of the committee on safety, peace and order, during a forum in Cebu City yesterday.

Shimura said that he is working with the current CPDRC Warden Roberto Legaspi to develop a new handbook for personnel in the provincial jail.

The new handbook would provide jail guards with positions that have better compensations.

He cited the low salary of the jail guards and jail personnel as one of the reasons for resorting to the illegal drug trade inside the jail.

“Some of them are job order [employees], so they have very low salaries. Some of them get only a net salary of P7,000 per month. That could be one of the reasons,” said Shimura.