Secure reporters’ safety first, police told

THE president of the police beat reporters group in Cebu expressed his support to President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement to allow reporters to cover anti-drug operations.

But Arnold Bustamante, news anchor of DyHP, said the safety of the reporters should also be prioritized.

“Reporters should wear protective gears such as bullet proof vests to prevent unfortunate incidents,” Bustamante said.

Bustamante said reporters and cameramen should always wait for police operatives before proceeding to the area of the operation.

He said covering police operations may result in first hand information on how they are handled.