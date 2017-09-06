DOH-7 intensifies campaign against Japanese Encephalitis

THE Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has strengthened its campaign against Japanese Encephalitis following several deaths in Luzon.

According to Renan Cimafranca of Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) -7, the regional health office has already recorded one case of Japanese Encephalitis in Tuburan town. There has been at least nine recorded deaths in Luzon.

The virus is transmitted through bites from infected Culex mosquitoes.

Cimafranca added that DOH-RESU is implementing the same measures they have done to contain dengue virus.