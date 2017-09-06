Search for article

DOH-7 intensifies campaign against Japanese Encephalitis

SHARES:

02:41 PM September 6th, 2017

Recommended
By: Futch Anthony Inso, September 6th, 2017 02:41 PM

THE Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has strengthened its campaign against Japanese Encephalitis following several deaths in Luzon.

According to Renan Cimafranca of Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) -7, the regional health office has already recorded one case of Japanese Encephalitis in Tuburan town. There has been at least nine recorded deaths in Luzon.

The virus is transmitted through bites from infected Culex mosquitoes.

Cimafranca added that DOH-RESU is implementing the same measures they have done to contain dengue virus.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.