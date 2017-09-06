Sunny weather for Cebu this week

IT WILL be sunny weather for Cebu for the rest of the week, the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said.

Pagasa Mactan weather specialist Alice Canapa said tropical depression Kiko (international name: Guchol) leaves the country tonight or tomorrow.

Pagasa’s 3 a.m weather bulletin showed Kiko moving 100 kilometers northwest of Calayan, Cagayan in Northern Luzon.

It packed a maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, moving north-northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Canapa said the heavy rains that occurred in Metro Cebu for the past two days were brought by Kiko, which developed from a low pressure area 490 east of Baler, Aurora.

“But since the tropical depression is leaving the country we can only expect isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the next days (up to Saturday). Aside from that, our weather will be fine. As of now, we haven’t spotted any nearby weather disturbance,” Canapa said.