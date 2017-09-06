Search for article

11 AIDS cases, 74 HIV cases in C. Visayas recorded in June

03:08 PM September 6th, 2017

ABOUT 74 new cases of HIV and 11 AIDS cases were recorded in Central Visayas last June by the regional Department of Health (DOH-7).

Dr. Van Phillip Baton, coordinator of Re-Emerging Infectious Disease Program, said the number of HIV/AIDS cases are going up every month.

Male to male sexual intercourse remains the number one cause of HIV/AIDS cases, he said.

Also cited as a leading cause is intravenous drug use.

Baton called on the public to undergo HIV testing, especially those who are sexually active.

