11 AIDS cases, 74 HIV cases in C. Visayas recorded in June

ABOUT 74 new cases of HIV and 11 AIDS cases were recorded in Central Visayas last June by the regional Department of Health (DOH-7).

Dr. Van Phillip Baton, coordinator of Re-Emerging Infectious Disease Program, said the number of HIV/AIDS cases are going up every month.

Male to male sexual intercourse remains the number one cause of HIV/AIDS cases, he said.

Also cited as a leading cause is intravenous drug use.

Baton called on the public to undergo HIV testing, especially those who are sexually active.