Budler arrives in Cebu for Pinoy Pride 42

Two-division world champion and current IBO world light flyweight champion Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler of South Africa arrived at the Mactan Cebu International Airport along with his trainer Colin Grant on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Budler (31– 2- 0, 10KOs) will try to dethrone reigning IBF world light flyweight king Milan “El Metodico” Melindo (36-2-0, 13KOs) in the main event of Pinoy Pride 42: Clash For Glory on Sept. 16 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Budler arrived early to acclimatize himself to Cebu. He is also set to attend pre-fight activities.