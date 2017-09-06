Speed limit for trucks in Mandaue

The Mandaue City Council passed a resolution during its Wednesday afternoon session calling on the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue to impose a speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour on motor vehicles with six or more wheels.

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez said the resolution stemmed from a vehicular accident that took place last Aug. 30 at the corner of UN Avenue and D.M. Cortes involving a speeding trailer truck loaded with a container van.

A video of the incident showed the truck driving at full speed while turning right causing the driver to lose control and slamming the truck at a lamp post which fell down on the motorcycle driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanchez wants the TEAM to conduct a review of any existing ordinance relating to speed limit.