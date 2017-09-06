SHAMING DRUG SUSPECTS

The shame campaign initiated by officials of Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City drew mixed reactions from the public.

Cynthia Enad Kabris gave a thumbs-up to Barangay Pajo Chairman Junard Chan. “Go, sir! Your move should be replicated here in Barangay Gun-ob and in all the other barangays in Lapu-Lapu. There are several identified drug peddlers and users. Maybe this is a more effective way than to use violence.”

Rino Jr B said, “Those who are using and selling illegal drugs should just surrender so you wont get embarrassed or worse, get killed.”

Tess Garcia, meanwhile, opposed the shame campaign. Garcia simply wrote, “Unconstitutional.”

Arlene Castro said, “Maybe there’s a better way to encourage drug users to surrender aside from this shame campaign. This may just harm the lives of the people living inside the homes they have marked.”

