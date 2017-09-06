Rabies deaths up by nine; animal bite cases rise to 20k

THERE were nine deaths caused by rabies recorded and 20,591 animal bite cases reported to the regional Department of Health (DOH-7) office.

During yesterday’s Kapihan sa PIA (Philippine Information Agency), DOH medical specialist Dr. Joanri Riveral said their office had been working with local governments in promoting responsible pet ownership.

“We want to remind pet owners to have their pets undergo vaccination and always feed their animals to help prevent rabies,” Riveral said.

Last year, the DOH-7 recorded 59,773 animal bite cases and eight deaths caused by rabies.

Dr. Riveral reminded the public not to take chances when bitten by an animal. Those who were bitten should undergo vaccination at the nearest health center.

Riveral said the rabies virus stays on the saliva, and all animals that drool may become a carrier of rabies.

The DOH is celebrating World Rabies Day on Sept. 28.