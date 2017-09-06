Cebu registers 72 new AIDS cases in June

There were 85 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) recorded by the regional Department of Health (DOH-7) last June.

Dr. Van Phillip Baton, coordinator of the DOH-7 Re-Emerging Infectious Disease Program, said 72 of these cases were from Cebu and two from Bohol.

There were 447 cases of HIV and 39 cases of AIDS recorded by DOH from January to June this year.

There were 3,908 cases of HIV and 257 cases of AIDS in Central Visayas with 112 deaths from 1984 to the present.

“All months are higher than the previous month. The month of May still got the highest record for this year. Maybe this is because more and more people undergo HIV testing,” Dr. Baton said.

He said they are encouraging people to undergo HIV testing, especially those who are sexually active.

Male-to-male sexual intercourse remains the number one cause of HIV/AIDS cases followed by intravenous injections.

DOH-7 is also implementing its Integrated Health Behavioral and Serum Surveillance through visits to areas with high incidence of HIV/AIDS cases.