One dead, another injured in gunfight

ONE died while another man was injured in a gun fight in Barangay Pawa in the town of Dumanjug late Tuesday evening.

Restituto Calago, 65, died after he lost too much blood. Gilbert Omaya, meanwhile, was injured. Both men are farmers in Dumanjug.

PO3 Romer Legaspi, Jr. of Dumanjug PNP said Omaya was heading to watch a basketball game in a neighboring village when Calago shoot at him, hitting his abdomen. Omaya immediate drew his gun and exchanged fire with Calago.

Residents who saw the gun fight called up the police.

Legaspi said the police respondents brought Omaya to the hospital, but failed to discover that Calago was also in the area.

“It was very dark and grassy in the crime scene so the police did not notice Calago,” Legaspi said.

Calago’s body was found on Wednesday morning.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Found in Calago’s possession was a .357 revolver loaded with two bullets. Three empty shells and a 21-inch bolo were also found in the crime scene.

Based on initial reports, Calago and Omaya reportedly had a misunderstanding before the incident. They were even involved in a fistfight during a drinking spree before.

Omaya is now under hospital arrest in a hospital in Cebu City.