Rupinta to DILG: Sue us!

BARANGAY Ermita will continue to collect “voluntary contributions” from vendors at the Carbon Market despite a Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG-7) statement that the collection was tantamount to extortion.

Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta said only a written order from the court will stop them from collecting the fees.

“If they want, let them file a case in court. We will follow the court. Why only now? Let the court give us the order,” he said.

Rupinta said he has not received any written order from (DILG) 7 Director Rene Burdeos, but only heard of Burdeos’ statement through media reports.

“Pagpakauwaw mana ilaha sa ako (They are trying to shame me). The people are thinking that I am corrupt, that the money goes to my pocket. They should respect us,” he said.

Earlier this week, Ermita passed another barangay ordinance imposing a vendor’s operation monitoring fee of P10 for every square meter of used vending space. Any person who will refuse to pay the fee shall pay a fine of P1,000.

The barangay ordinance, however, is still subject for review by the City Council committee on laws.

The monitoring fee will be paid on top of the already controversial P10 “contributions” collected by Ermita from Carbon vendors.

“Yes (they will pay double).

“The monitoring fee is intended to ensure health and orderliness, the safety of the vendors, ensure enforcement of the law,” he said.

Rupinta said once Ermita reaches a desired budget which will enable them to purchase a bus, an ambulance and a mobile patrol vehicle, the barangay ordinance cease to take effect.

“By the time we can purchase that (vehicle) the ordinance has already served its purpose. We will no longer continue (collecting the monitoring fee),” he said.

He said the proceeds of the fee will also go to the honorarium of the members of the monitoring task force.