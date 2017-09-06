New chief for Talisay City police

CPPO RESHUFFLE

The Talisay City police has a new officer in charge (OIC) after Supt. Jason Villamater, former head of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), took over the post of Supt. Emerson Dante, Wednesday morning.

Dante, in turn, has been designated to lead the Provincial Investigation Detection Management Branch (PIDMB), while former PIDMB head, Superintendent Virgilio Bayon-on, will take over the Provincial Police Community Relations Office.

Formal turnover ceremonies will be held today at the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

On his first day in office, Villamater paid a courtesy call on Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas.

In a talk with Cebu Daily News, the new police chief said that he will conduct more anti-drug operations in Talisay and identify high-value targets.

Villamater also plans to prioritize the arrest of alleged serial killer Jessie Largo, reportedly a hitman and a drug runner, who is the prime suspect in the killing of John Ronli Calizar last month in Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City.

Calizar was the son of Ferliza Contratista, an information officer of the Philippine Information Agency in Central Visayas (PIA-7).

CPPO director Senior Superintendent Eric Noble wished Villamater, Dante and Bayon-on well and hoped that they would all be up to the tasks ahead.