Police welcome media presence during operations

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) welcomes the plan of President Rodrigo Duterte to allow media practitioners to join the anti-drug operations of the police to disprove growing allegations of extrajudicial killings.

Senior Insp. Jeciree Saquilabon-Basitao, PRO-7 spokesperson, however said that this will depend on whether the reporters would want to join the police.

“It is welcome, however there might be a problem with the availability of the media (during operations),” Basitao said.

At the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), operatives there have been asking media practitioners to witness their operations.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, CCPO Investigation, Detection and Management Branch (IMDB) chief, said that there are always media practitioners during their operations.

“It has been our practice that every time we conducted operations there are always media accompanying us,” Devaras said.

Devaras said that they also have security preparations for the media when the latter will decide to accompany the police operatives during operations.

“Of course ang media is vulnerable also just like sa atong police nga expose sa threat sa operation,” Devaras said.

(Of course, the media is also vulnerable just like our policemen who are exposed to the threats of the operation.)

Devaras said that CCPO always briefs the reporters so as not to jeopardize the operation to be conducted.

Reporter Arnold Bustamante, president of Defense PNP Press Corps (DEPP), a group of police beat reporters, supports the statement of the President.

“This is to show transparency in the operations or raids done by the police,” Bustamante said.

However, Bustamante disagrees with the President’s statement that media practitioners should be at the front during operations.

Both Devaras and Bustamante said reporters should have extra-precautionary measures.