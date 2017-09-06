Shame campaign to continue despite appeal from CHR

The shame campaign initiated by Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City Barangay Captain will continue despite appeals from the Commission on Human Rights to stop it.

Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan claimed that CHR chief investigator Leo Villarino told him that he did not find any violation of human rights of the subjects of the shame campaign who are allegedly drug users, pushers and owners of drug dens.

“Nitabang ra man sab mi sa hangyo sa nagpaabang sa mga balay nga tigulang na, 70 anyos, naapektohan na iyang panglawas kay dili na makatulog sa kabanha ug nakuyawan sa lain-lain nga mga taw nga sulod-gawas sa iyang compound,” said Chan.

(We were just trying to help the 70-year-old house owner who could no longer sleep because of the noise and fear about people going in and out of their compound.)

But CHR Regional Director Arvin Odron said the shame campaign is prone to abuse and tramples on the rights of the people.

“As the conscience of the government on matters related to human rights, it is the duty of the CHR to remind the government of its obligation to respect and protect human rights and not to trample it,” Odron told Cebu Daily News.

Dialog

The CHR will invite the barangay officials of Pajo and the police to a dialog this week to discuss the shame campaign, saying a dialog is a good venue to talk on highly sensitive issues, said Odron.

He said that while they do not want to complicate matters, the CHR will just lay down the human rights standard for government in dealing with individuals, including applicable laws.

“Sort of a reminder that they have to observe the rule of law. But just in case they will not follow the dictate of the law, then the CHR will definitely seek the intervention of the appropriate body, either the Ombudsman or the court,” he said.

“But that is too farfetched. I hope it will not happen,” he added.

Chan, on the other hand, said he explained to the subjects of the shame campaign that they had been identified as drug users and operators of drug dens. He also asked them if they were willing to have their doors marked in red and black, as a drug den, and they allegedly understood and agreed.

Disappointment

While Chan was happy over the response of the shame campaign, with almost a hundred drug personalities surrendering to the barangay and police, he was dismayed over the non-support shown by Lapu-Lapu City Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) President, Gun-ob Barangay Captain Jose Dungog.

Dungog had earlier said the shame campaign was not sanctioned by the ABC, although Mayor Paz Radaza and Lapu-Lapu City Police Director Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot supported it.

“Being the president of ABC, I won’t recommend that way because I know it is against of human rights, if there are some who would follow that, it is up to them,” Dungog said.

He explained that addressing the drug problem doesn’t need to humiliate someone but to let the barangay anti-drug council do the right program and campaign, like invite the concerned individual, and if they still won’t hear, let police and other law enforcer help.

Chan said he will bring up the matter in the next ABC meeting.

“Gipahingusgan gani sa mayor ug sa kapolisan ang kampanya batok sa illegal drugs unya diay atong gibuhat nga epektibong pagpa-surrender sa mga drug personalities, wala ta’y makuhang suporta,” said Chan.

(The mayor and the police have intensified the campaign against illegal drugs, and what we are doing is an effective way of making drug personalities surrender, yet he will not support it.)

He said being shamed is better than being killed in during police operations.

Cabagnot, on the other hand, insisted that there was no violation of human rights.

“What I understand about its being unconstitutional is what happened in Metro Manila before when the police would identify houses as drug dens and mark them accordingly. That was foul. What we are doing, is we started from the owner or the house. She volunteered her house to be marked.

But if there will be a problem with CHR we will stop,” Cabagnot said in Cebuano.