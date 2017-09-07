Passengers frustrated at slow rescue of stranded M/V Georich

Some of the passengers of the stranded M/V Georich vessel expressed dismay after they have been made to wait for more than 10 hours now since the boat experienced engine failure off the coast of Dalaguete, Cebu at 1 AM on Thursday, September 7.

M/V Georich was bound for Cebu City from Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte. The vessel left Dapitan port at around 7 PM on Wednesday and was supposed to arrive in Cebu City at 5 AM today.

In a video sent by passenger Franz Osalla, the stranded passengers were seen lying on their bunks, waiting for the rescue team of the Philippine Coast Guard and George & Peter Lines, Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osalla said the boat crew provided breakfast for the passengers.

“We were given rice and bihon (rice noodles),” Osalla said.

Osalla added that he and the other passengers had to cancel several appointments and works because of the incident.

He also noted that the boat crew reprimanded him for taking videos of the situation inside the boat.

Another passenger, Keith Maquiling, said they were informed by the boat captian that it will cost the shipping line P27,000 for a tug boat to rescue them.

The boat captain informed passengers that the tug boat will arrive in the area at 2 PM.