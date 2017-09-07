BINIBINING CEBU 2017: Miss Toledo City and Miss Sogod

FIFTY-FOUR lovely candidates are competing for the first ever Binibining Cebu pageant to be held on October 28. Here are the ladies representing Toledo City and Sogod: Phoebe Tutor Godinez and Jalane Chrissia Rivera:

Phoebe Tutor Godinez

Age: 18

City: Toledo City

Hobbies/Interests: Yoga, resistance training, pole dancing, videography, editing and programming, digital arts And, I also love to draw and paint traditional and digital arts

Titles: Miss Lapu-Lapu City 2016 4th runner-up and Bb. Toledo 2017

School: Senior high school student in Science and Technology Education Center (STEC) in Lapu-Lapu City

ALTHOUGH she is already a beauty title holder, Phoebe Tutor Godinez still considers herself as a newbie in the world of pageantry.

Godinez wears the sash of Toledo City, formerly known as Pueblo Hinulawan.

“It is the Home of the Miners and called the Copper City of Cebu,” she said.

Toledo is also known for its special delicacy called “puto lancho,” a sweet sticky rice cake. “Toledo City has a myriad of tourist spots full of nature where one can relax and bask in the ambiance of the environment ranging from the man made Malubog lake, to the massive, magnificent and unspoilt limestone crag of Contabaco—a rock climber’s Mecca in Cebu,” she added.

Toledo City also celebrates Thanksgiving in honor of St. John de Sahagun every June 12 through Hinulawan Festival.

Jalane Chrissia Rivera

Age: 18

Town: Sogod

Hobbies/Interests: Student leader and traveling

School: 3rd-year BSIT student at the University of San Jose – Recoletos

Titles: Budbod Kabog Festival Queen 2015 and Miss Sogod Tourism 2017

JALANE Chrissia Rivera considers Binibining Cebu as a big pageant and competing with other ladies who already established in the pageantry is already a “big achievement” for her.

Rivera is the official candidate of Sogod town which is 76.4 kilometers away from Cebu City.

The town is known for “Panagsogod Festival” which is celebrated every July 25 does not only showcase Sogod’s culture and heritage but as well as Sogoranon’s talent and spirit of festivity. “The warmth and core of the Sogoranons are being represented through dances and music.

And I think that it is the most significant thing in Sogod,” she added. (Michelle Joy Padayhag)