IAN VENERACION and Mike Alcazaren talk about psycho thriller “Puti” and their Cebu connection

EXPECT to hear a Visayan song in the psychological thriller, “Puti” which will be shown in eight SM Cinemas, including SM City Cebu starting today.

Screenwriter and director Mike Alcazaren said that she made actress Lauren Young, who plays the mysterious nurse, Ana—a character with Ilonggo-Bisaya roots—sing a Visayan lullaby.

The reason behind injecting Bisaya culture in the film is inspired by the fact that Alcazaren’s wife is Ilongga and the filmmaker has roots in the southern town of Argao in Cebu.

“Yung Ilonggo and Bisaya sa household palagi kong naririnig,” Alcazaren told the entertainment press in a press conference at Big Hotel in Mandaue City last Saturday. Alcazaren said his grandfather was a Cebu congressman who is close to the Davides.

He also has a monsignor-uncle named Patricio Alcazaren who is based in Cebu. As for choosing the perfect lullaby that would lend the film a more eerie feel, Alcazaren first considered “Ugoy ng Duyan” but later decided to use “Ili-Ili Tulog Anay” instead, after asking his wife for a suggestion about an Ilonggo lullaby.

It was not only Alcazaren who revealed having Cebu roots but also the film’s lead actor, Ian Veneracion. Veneracion said his mother is from Liloan, Cebu but that he grew up in Manila.

“I had many happy memories here in Cebu. Every summer, I would go to my Lola’s house in Liloan, go fishing and spend time at the beach,” Veneracion said.

FIRST INDIE

Although Ian already starred in the indie films, “Ilawod” and “Bliss” released early this year, “Puti” which was shot in 2013, is actually his first foray into doing indie movies.

In “Puti,” Veneracion plays the role of Amir Luna, who forges paintings which are sold in the black market.

His life takes a drastic, downward turn when he suffers from color blindness after a car accident with his eight-year-old son Jaime (Bryan Pagala) who goes into coma.

While recovering, strange things happen to Amir. Veneracion, who stars in ABS-CBN’s primetime teleserye, “A Love to Last” opposite Bea Alonzo, revealed that his showbiz career in the past was all about doing action films and starring as a matinee idol so he had been looking forward to doing something else.

With “Puti,” he said that he felt more himself since he is also a painter and has been exposed to the arts at a young age as his dad, Roy Veneracion is also a well-known visual artist. Although already an accomplished actor, Veneracion auditioned for the role.

“I read the script. Ang bitin ng story line. Sinadya nya ‘yun para di malaman. I had to (play the role) because ang ganda ng premise. And I love art and painting because my dad is a painter and I was exposed to it at an early age. Tuwing may exhibit siya, lagi kaming andoon,” he said. So, what was his approach to playing such a conflicted character? “Usually when I have a role, I add stuff.

For this role, I had to subtract, subtract and subtract. Because it was really close to my own personality. I am very comfortable being around dirty walls, the paint, the canvas, and that’s what I do in real life,” Veneracion added.

FILIPINO ARTISTS

The film features original artworks by Filipino artists, including Geraldine Javier’s works which had been exhibited in Sotheby’s and Christie’s. Other artworks are by Juan Alcazaren III, Bernie Pacquing, Pam Celeridad, and Roy Veneracion.

“Puti” was first released in 2013 as part of the First Filipino Film Festival and received awards including Best Cinematography, Best Production, and Best Sound Design. It was also recognized as Best Debut Film by the Young Critics Circle.

In 2014, “Puti” became part of the 32nd Brussels International Festival of Fantastic Films.

This year, the film will finally have its commercial run in eight selected SM Cinemas in Metro Manila, Cebu, and IloIlo from September 8 to 14.

“The reason why we are showing this now after 2013 is because the cinemas were not yet yet open to indie films. Four years later, open na ang audience and then, there was PPP (Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

There was even a Bisaya film (Patay na si Hesus,” Alcazaren said. Aside from Veneracion and Young, the film also stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith who plays the role of Nica, an apprentice of Amir.

Alcazaren said they also also cast a real blind woman (Maricel Baluan) for an important role as he was aiming for authenticity. “May back story kasi. Dapat walang eyeballs and mahal if may prosthetics o special effects,” Alcazaren explained.

There were five blind women who auditioned and they were given an audio tape of the lines they had to memorize. It was Baluan who eventually got the part.