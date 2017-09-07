I only managed to catch the tailend of yesterday’s Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on the P6.4-billion shabu smuggling case, but I did console myself with the thought that I would catch the gist of the hearing in prime time TV news or late evening broadcasts.

But I did catch the part where Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV dared lawyer Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and brother-in-law of Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, to sign a waiver that would open his bank accounts for examination by the Senate.

As expected by those who didn’t think the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing would produce anything dramatic or substantial, both Duterte and Carpio refused to sign the waiver. It’s up to the public how they would perceive that refusal.

So try as he might, Senator Trillanes simply couldn’t compel either Duterte or Carpio to answer allegations regarding their involvement with a so-called “Davao Group” that was responsible for the latest P6.4-billion shipment of shabu from China.

Senator Trillanes even went so far as to ask Duterte to show a tattoo he had on his back that supposedly is a mark of the Hong Kong drug triad, a request the vice mayor adamantly turned down.

But Trillanes’ challenge for both Duterte and Carpio to sign a waiver that would allow for an examination of their bank accounts is no less provocative and perhaps even a lot more substantial and telling than a tattoo examination by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Again, the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing is no court trial, so any crime Senator Trillanes says or accuses Duterte and Carpio of allegedly committing won’t have any legal bearing. But all those present in that session knows that it’s more about waging a battle for public perception than anything else.

While accusations flew between Trillanes and the Duterte/Carpio camps, former Bureau of Customs (BOC) commissioner Nicanor Faeldon’s submission of a waiver that would allow the Senate to look into his bank accounts showed to all and sundry who is more than willing to be transparent and undergo investigation to ferret out the truth on the P6.4-billion shabu smuggling case.

And to think that the Senate will have to decide whether or not Faeldon would be cited for contempt for his no-show in yesterday’s committee hearing amid his remarks protesting the alleged impartiality of some senators in their grilling of him and his staff in relation to the multibillion-peso shabu smuggling case.

Compare that to Vice Mayor Duterte’s proclamation that he attended the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing “for the sake of the Filipinos and the Davaoeños” only to refuse to answer any and all questions raised by Trillanes and invoking his right against self-incrimination.

Duterte loyalists would say that at least the vice mayor and his brother-in-law showed up knowing they will be grilled by Trillanes. But no one is under the illusion that Duterte and Carpio will face similar grilling from other senators allied with the administration especially committee chairman Sen. Richard Gordon.

This is not to clear Faeldon of whatever responsibility he may have in relation to the P6.4-billion shabu smuggling case. As former Customs chief, the buck stops at his office.

But Pinoys are no closer to uncovering those responsible for this crime than they are to eradicating the drug menace. The public deserves to know the truth of the case, but how far would those in power go to uncover this truth?

Apparently not far enough as yesterday’s Senate blue ribbon committee hearing showed. And it won’t be the end as far as those responsible for this incident are concerned.

