Mandaue fire victims receive calamity aid

About 242 households that were displaced by a fire in Sitio Back Matimco, Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City last July 24 received their financial assistance yesterday morning.

Of that number, 149 house owners received P10,000 cash each while 93 renters and sharers received P5,000 cash each.

The Mandaue City Council approved a budget for the cash aid after a validated list of the fire victims was sent to them by the barangay council and City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire broke out at Sitio Back Matimco after one homeowner failed to attend to her cooking.

The owner identified as Juana Rackan insisted that the fire originated from a utility post whose wires caught fire.

CSWS chief Jessie Perez said it took them some time to verify and validate the final list of fire victims.

Belinda Omania, one of the fire victims, was thankful for the amount, saying she will use it to rebuild her home.

Omania managed to save some clothing from the ruins of her home.

Subangdaku Barangay Chairman Ernie Manatad asked the owner of a private lot to temporarily allow the previous occupants to stay while they look for a place to transfer.

The private lot owner said his family won’t allow the occupants to rebuild their houses since they will use the property.