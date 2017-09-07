Capitol dep’t chiefs told: Secure offices from thieves

CAPITOL departments should coordinate with each other in securing their offices to avoid a repeat of the burglary that occurred during last week’s celebration of the provincial government’s 448th anniversary.

Acting Provincial Warden Roberto “Bobby” Legaspi said he was unaware of the diesel fuel kept at the front of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

“If there’s any valuable items, they need to inform my office. So that we can have extra measures to make sure it’s secured after working hours and weekends,” he said.

Last August 30, a man identified as Erwin Chua was arrested for stealing a drum that was half filled with diesel after he was caught by Capitol Security Unit (CSU) personnel.

PDRRMO chief Rhaffy Luche said Chua entered the compound on board his gray Pajero.

Legaspi said Chua entered the Capitol compound even after Capitol working hours since there were other departments that remained open that time.

“We are not the only entities here in the Capitol compound. For instance, we have the IT department of CFI which is functioning for 24 hours, so there are employees that are going in and out. … So there’s still traffic after Capitol hours,” he said.