Citrasco revives fare hike call

AFTER oil firms implemented oil price hike last Tuesday, a transport group in Cebu has revived its call for a fare increase.

Ryan Benjamin Yu, chairman of the Cebu Integrated Transport Cooperative (Citrasco) has admitted that the recent increase on prices in gasoline, has affected the income of jeepney drivers, especially on their take home pay.

Currently, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 is implementing a P6.50 minimum fare for the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yu said that their group has a pending petition for P1.00 fare increase after they amended the previous proposed scheme to collect P1.50 fare increase only during peak hours last April.

The proposal was opposed by group of commuters and other transport groups because it might create confusion to the riding public and PUJ drivers.

But Yu clarified that they have to study first their actions.

“There are a lot of things that we have to discuss first especially that DOTr (Department of Transportation) has a pending modernization program for Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs), the capacity of the riding public and how much would be the increase, though we have a pending petition at LTFRB,” Yu said.

The group, however, did not follow up their petition after oil companies earlier reduced their fuel prices.

But last Tuesday, oil companies increased the price of gasoline by 35 centavos per liter, diesel by 40 to 50 centavos per liter and kerosene by 40 centavos per liter.

LTFRB-7 Assistant Regional Director Reynaldo Elnar, in a separate interview, said that the petition of Citrasco is still pending at their legal department.