PNP looking for more witnesses vs Lim

THE police are looking for more witnesses to testify against Cebuano businessman Peter Lim, who is currently facing a drug complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

This came after the DOJ, last Wednesday, directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to bring key witnesses in the drug trafficking charges against Lim, who was accused of being a drug triad boss.

“That is a welcome suggestion ng DOJ. The PNP will exert more effort to come up with more witnesses,” said Police Regional director (PRO-7), Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino.

At the resumption of the hearing last Wednesday, the lawyers of Lim and the CIDG engaged in a heated exchange, after CIDG lawyer Joseph Orsos told the DOJ panel of prosecutors that their main witness Marcelo Adorco would submit a “supplemental affidavit.”

Adorco, an alleged henchman of self-confessed Cebuano drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, has been under the custody of the police in Leyte.

Since the investigation of the case is not yet over, Espino said that they will have enough time to build a stronger case against the businessman.

He also urged the public to come forward with information that will help the case.

“We are also encouraging our community if you have an information come forward and help us build our case against Peter Lim,” Espino said.

Espino said they already have one witness in mind, former south district representative Antonio Cuenco, who he said had already volunteered to appear in any investigation against Lim.

“He (Cuenco) is willing to present yung kanyang (his) findings in the congressional hearing against Peter Lim,” Espino said.

Lim was publicly named by President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the country’s biggest drug lords. He was also identified by self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa as one of his suppliers of shabu (crystal methamphetamine).

Last July 2017, the CIDG filed a case against Lim, Espinosa and six others for alleged conspiracy to commit the “sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals.”

Lim’s co-accused are convicted drug lord Peter Co, Lovely Adam Impal, Jun Pepito, Rupel Malindangan, Max Miro and Adorco.