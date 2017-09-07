LTFRB chief shocked over mention of his name in Senate probe

P6.4B SHABU SHIPMENT

THE chief of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) was left dumbfounded when he was mentioned by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV during the hearing on the P6.4-billion shabu shipment at the Senate on Thursday.

During the proceedings, Trillanes asked presidential son-in-law Mans Carpio if he knew some personalities, including LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon.

Carpio answered in the negative.

In a post on Facebook, Cuizon said he knew Carpio just because the latter is the son-in-law of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Just like everybody else, I know Atty. Mans Carpio officially because he is a respected member of the First Family. But I honestly don’t know why my name was mentioned by Senator Trillanes in the Senate today. Atty. Carpio himself answered that he doesn’t know me, so I think we should leave it at that,” he said.

“I have no further comment on this matter since my work has nothing to do with the Bureau of Customs. Thanks to all who expressed their concern for me on the issue. I shall continue to pray with you for the good of our country and people.”

Carpio and presidential son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, appeared in the Senate hearing on the P6.4-billion “shabu” shipment that went past the BOC.

Customs fixer Mark Taguba II earlier accused Carpio and Paolo as part of the powerful “Davao Group” within the BOC.

Taguba said the Davao Group facilitated smuggling at the BOC in exchange for grease money.

In earlier hearings, Taguba said he met Davao City Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera Jr. in Davao last January 2017 where the latter asked him to pay P5 million so he could seek protection from Paolo.

Duterte, Carpio and Abellera have denied any involvement in the corruption in Customs.