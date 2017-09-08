Jessica Zafra to hold writing bootcamp in Cebu

YOU’VE always wanted to write, but you don’t know how to get started.

You used to write, but you haven’t done it in a while and you feel rusty.

You’ve started many stories, but you ran out of steam.

You have a writing project that you’ve been putting off, and you just looked at the calendar and it’s almost 2018.

You want to learn the basics of storytelling.

(Or you have a friend who is any/all of the above and you want to give them a little push.)

Join the Jessica Zafra Writing Bootcamp in Cebu on September 16, Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Ebloc2 Branch at the IT Park.

The workshop consists of a series of short lectures, 10-minute writing exercises, and group discussions.

It will be more of brainstorming with Jessica, sharing stories, tips and tricks, with the objective to start and finish a piece of your writing.

This is brought to you by Cebu Literary Festival, the Arts Council of Cebu, east west Cafe, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Little Boy Productions, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Shakey’s. For more information, check out Cebu Literary Festival on Facebook, email cebuliteraryfestival@gmail.com or contact 0915-445-3049. (PR)