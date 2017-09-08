New Era: redefining the budget hotel segment

The 6-storey hotel located at Guizo, Mandaue City sits on 1,200 sq.m of land area along with another 700 sq.m intended for parking.

Upon arrival, travelers are immediately welcomed by the warm and accommodating staff manning the 60-bedroom budget hotel, while dim hallways give out a cozy and hip mood to the overall ambiance.

Their room accommodations include solo, jr. solo, couple’s room, double solo, family room, family suite and backpackers room with rates ranging from P388 to P2,288.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the features that set New Era apart is the Backpackers Room, a dormitory type room intended for budget travelers who don’t mind sharing a room with other travelers. For only P388 per head and a room capacity of 14 persons, the Backpackers Room will surely allow travelers to save up on their stay and at the same time get a chance to meet new acquaintances along their journey.

Aside from the usual perks of free wifi and cable TV, New Era guests can also enjoy a coupon worth P50 that they can use at the Buymart convenience store located on the ground floor of the hotel. A coffee shop – although still in the works – is also set to serve patrons soon on the 2nd floor of New Era Mandaue.

Another one of their highlight amenity is a function hall, located on the 5th floor of the hotel which can accommodate weddings, seminars, and other events.

“We really wanted to go in line with the budget travel trend. Giving people choices when they travel,” said New Era Cebu Pension Inn Corp. president and CEO Adrian C. Lee.

For questions and inquiries, call New Era Mandaue at 234-6936 / 414-1066 or 09228585474 or email them at mandaue@newerainn.com. You may also visit their website www.newerainn.com.