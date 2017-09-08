CAS marks 10 years of driving Beyond Performance

SUMMER may be over but the hottest motoring event in the southern region is just about to arrive as Worldbex Services International – the country’s leading events and expositions organizer – ushers in the much-anticipated return of the Cebu Auto Show (CAS).

Happening on September 15 to 17, from 10 AM to 8 PM at the Sky Hall of SM Seaside City Cebu, this year’s CAS is bound to drive up a serious dose of excitement especially as it marks its 10th anniversary.

From showcasing the widest array of the latest automotive models from the world’s top car brands along with the most innovative parts and accessories in the market to hosting the most sensational event highlights such as live demonstrations, motor clinics, classic, vintage, and customize car competitions, nothing came close to CAS as the region’s premiere auto trade show.

As it celebrates a decade-worth of service to the region’s automotive scene, CAS 2017 continues to stay at the top of its game as it delivers its biggest and most explosive show yet. Drawing from the thrust of the widely-successful MIAS 2017 (CAS’ counterpart in Manila), this year’s show will integrate the theme of “Beyond Performance”.

Performance has always been a buzzword in the automotive industry. However, beyond talks of engine power and speed, performance must also refer to the many different components of an automotive innovation that ensure a well-rounded experience for consumers. With that said, this year’s CAS ultimately aims to turn the spotlight on brands, companies, and products that possess high-performance capabilities as much as it can exhibit other vital qualities such as safety, efficiency, sustainability, and reliability.

Set to occupy 2,000 sq.m of exhibition space as it is expected to house 35 exhibitors, CAS 2017 will be offering free admissions. Among the brands to watch out for are Mini, Foton, Harley Davidson, Hyundai, JMC, JAC Motors, RDAK Powersports, Ssangyong, Toyota, Platinum, Shaldan, Meguiar’s, Racing 24, PTT Philippines, Promax Trading Corp, NGK Spark Plugs, OLX, Mototek, Mtech Auto Performance Hobbiestock, Erie Enterprise Corporation, CFG Trading, Cimatech Enterprises Inc, Cebu Power Marketing, BG1 Marketing, and All Batteries among many others.

More than just fueling the thrill among the region’s auto community, CAS has come to be an iconic force that unites the most well-loved motoring brands and car clubs under one roof to celebrate a mutual dedication and passion for the automotive industry. As it hits its 10-year mark, CAS is more than thrilled to drive the region’s automotive industry “Beyond Performance”! For more info, follow @CebuAutoShow on Facebook and Instagram.