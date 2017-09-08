Robinsons Galleria Cebu opens R Lounge

THE R Lounge, the mall’s premium comfort room facility, opens its doors to the public this month. The lounge is exclusive to Robinsons Malls VIP Card holders and shoppers who can present accumulated same-day purchase receipts of P500 from any Robinsons Galleria Cebu outlet (expect for service outlets or payment transactions).

Shoppers will enjoy more comfort and convenience with free use of basic toiletries and a cozy lounge area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The R Lounge is located near The Food Gallery on the mall’s fourth level.