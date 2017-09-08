One Town One Product Pavilion @ Taiwan Expo 2017

THE Small and Medium Enterprise Administration (SMEA) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) launched the OTOP (One Town One Product), the local cultural industry counseling program in 1989. The program starts out with each township or city, and develops local cultural products with history, culture, exceptionality, or uniqueness. The promotional content ranges from processed foods, living crafts, creative living products, creative gourmet, rural leisure, to festival events.

The specialty and recreational tourism industry of each township are upgraded from industry technology and service to industry co-marketing alliances through the counseling of local cultural industry programs, so that the characteristics of each township or city will disseminate throughout the entire country and have a strong presence on the international stage including the upcoming TAIWAN EXPO 2017 to be held from September 29 to October 1, 2017 at the SMX Convention Center, MOA Complex, Pasay City.

Since 2008, Taiwan Local Cultural Industries Internationalization Counseling Project has selected industries with potential in the international market (e.g., tea, ceramics, glass, pastry and bamboo) to provide guidance and counseling, and has established the OTOP International Marketing Alliance which is aimed at sharing Taiwan’s unique characteristics with foreign counterparts by means of network collaboration, enhancing product features, establishing distribution channels and themed industries marketing. Interested parties may visit our website www.otop.tw; or contact Ms Ruby Tsai @ c0912@csd.org.tw

Another featured participant at the TAIWAN EXPO 2017 is “Contact TAIWAN” (booth no. 78) which aims to assist Filipino talents interested to pursue a career in Taiwan. Contact TAIWAN is a government platform that seeks talented professionals worldwide to live and work in Taiwan. This ONE-STOP service helps to arrange job interviews for global talents and overseas students as well as communication support and guidance for working, living and investing in Taiwan. http://www.contacttaiwan.tw

Currently there are over 150 job openings available from 75 registered companies including Yuanta Savings Bank, Creative Sensor Inc., RST Enterprise Co., Ltd., Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS), Ideal Flow Company, Linkan Asia Co., Labelmen Machinery Co., Ltd. and NATCH Biomedical Co., Ltd. and many more. For more information, please contact Jenny Liao, Project Manager, Business Alliance Section, Service Industry Promotion Center, TAITRA, 886-2-2725-5200 ext. 1965, jenny@taitra.org.tw